Bengaluru founder wrote to Narayana Murthy, got instant reply and meeting invite

“After I came back from the UK, I wanted to meet Narayana Murthy. So I shot him an email. I wrote to Narayana Murthy saying I’m so-and-so and I’d love to meet you,” recalled the founder of Gully Tours.

“I really looked up to the Infosys founders and how they came together in the 80s to create something of value,” said Vinay on Jimmy Jimmy The Show.

In his email, the founder of Gully Tours told Murthy that he would “love” to meet him. To his surprise, he received a near-instant reply from Murthy.

Vinay told podcast host Jimmy Xavier that in May 2016, he emailed Infosys founder Narayana Murthy . The two had not interacted before that, so Vinay’s message was essentially a cold email to one of India’s richest men.

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur has recalled how he once emailed Narayana Murthy and received an instant reply from the billionaire. Vinay Parameshwarappa opened up about his unsolicited email to Murthy, his gracious response, and their subsequent meeting during a podcast appearance.

To his surprise, Murthy replied within hours and invited Vinay to a meeting. For Vinay, this was even more surprising since Murthy’s son-in-law had just won the election to become the prime minister of the UK.

“I remember it was in May of 2016. His son-in-law had just won the elections and he replied within a matter of a few hours. He copied his secretary and sai, d I'm very happy to meet you and please schedule time,” Vinay remembered.

Founder’s meeting with Narayana Murthy Since Murthy was travelling at the time, Vinay got a slot to meet him in June or July 2016. He received the location to Murthy’s office in JP Nagar, Bengaluru and went to meet him.

Vinay recalled that the Infosys billionaire was punctual to the minute and spoke to him graciously.

“The staff [at the office] was very very polite,” said the founder of Gully Tours. “I was taken to a conference room by a secretary and I was made to sit. At sharp at 2:30 pm, he walked in and I shook his hand.

“I said ‘Thank you so much sir for taking time out to see me’, and he said ‘No no no I wanted to meet you as well’. It was such a lovely conversation. For me, he was a hero,” said Vinay, full of praise for the man behind Infosys.

