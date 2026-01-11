Fintech co-founder meets Narayana Murthy at Indore airport: 'No entourage, no special treatment'

A fintech startup co-founder has shared a first-hand account of meeting Infosys founder Narayana Murthy at Indore airport, describing how the billionaire travelled without any special treatment on a commercial flight to Bengaluru. Aditya Joshi met Narayana Murthy at Indore airport. (LinkedIn/Aditya Joshi)

Aditya Joshi, co-founder of fintech startup Pice, said he was boarding the same flight as Murthy and spent around 10 minutes around him at the airport and on the plane. In a LinkedIn post, Joshi described Murthy as quiet, unassuming and approachable.

According to Joshi, Murthy had no entourage, did not cut queues and did not receive any special treatment. “At 79, he put his bag himself in the overhead bin, sat in the second row, politely asked a fellow passenger to make a little space, and exchanged warm greetings with everyone around him,” he wrote.

Joshi also said Murthy was in Madhya Pradesh to inaugurate Express City in Ratlam by Kataria Jewellers before heading back home. Reflecting on Murthy’s often-cited remarks on long working hours, Joshi wrote, “When he says 70 hours work week he has walked the talk.”

“With a net worth of nearly $5 billion, he was the most humble person on the flight. What Infosys and Mr Murthy have done for India and for generations of Indians is nothing short of revolutionary. True greatness doesn’t demand attention. It just exists,” Joshi concluded.