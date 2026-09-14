YouTuber Anshu Bisht’s phone stolen in San Francisco. How he got it back in minutes

Indian YouTuber Anshu Bisht has revealed that his phone was stolen in San Francisco and the police helped him recover it within minutes. In an Instagram video posted one day ago, Bisht said that a “homeless man” picked up his phone at a Burger King outlet in the United States city.

Anshu Bisht's phone was stolen from a Burger King outlet in the US.

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Anshu Bisht is best known for his YouTube channel GamerFleet, where he posts content about video games. He has over 22 million subscribers across channels.

Phone stolen in San Francisco

In his Instagram video, the Indian YouTuber revealed how he managed to swiftly recover his stolen phone, thanks to the San Francisco Police Department.

What was supposed to be a San Francisco vacation took an unexpected turn when Bisht stopped for a meal at a local Burger King. He briefly left his table for just two seconds to collect his order. In that brief window, an unidentified individual snatched his smartphone off the table and fled.

Security camera footage shown in Bisht’s video captured the suspect grabbing the phone. According to the YouTuber, the thief stuffed it directly into his underwear and rode away on a scooter.

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{{^usCountry}} “He picked up my phone, shoved it into his underwear, and took off on his scooter… My face went completely blank, thinking, ‘How am I even going to get my phone back now?’” he said, speaking in Hindi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He picked up my phone, shoved it into his underwear, and took off on his scooter… My face went completely blank, thinking, ‘How am I even going to get my phone back now?’” he said, speaking in Hindi. {{/usCountry}}

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Cops to the rescue

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Bisht was able to track the location of his stolen phone through his second smartphone. However, he was hesitant to take any direct action, fearing that the suspect could attack him. He called the United States’ emergency helpline number, 911, to report the theft and explained how he had tracked it to a nearby location.

“Toh maine kara wahi cheez jo har kisi ko karni chahiye, bhai, 911 mein call,” he said.

The response from law enforcement was immediate. Officers from the Colma Police Department intercepted the suspect at the location within minutes. According to Bisht, three to four police vehicles arrived on the scene, detaining the suspect before Bisht could even arrive.

Officers instantly recognized the perpetrator, suggesting he was a known repeat offender in the area.

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In a video captured shortly after the arrest, an officer of the police department was seen telling the creator: "If you ever feel uncomfortable, feel free to give anybody a call, whether it's 911 or what have you... Don't ever hesitate to call the police."

Bisht expressed his gratitude and love for the police for helping him recover his stolen device so quickly.

However, the ordeal left the creator with an amusing dilemma. While his device was recovered safely, Bisht admitted he is now hesitant to use it after seeing where the thief hid it during the getaway.

"I threw away the phone cover and scrubbed the phone down, but I still can't bring myself to use it," Bisht joked. "Every time I look at it, all I can picture is that guy stuffing my phone inside his underwear!"

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