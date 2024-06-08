Saurabh Netravalkar’s sister shares emotional post for her ‘dada’ after USA’s win against Pakistan

Saurabh Netravalkar’s sister Nidhi Netravalkar, who works as a creative supervisor at Ogilvy, took to LinkedIn to share a post for her “dada”. In her post, she shared how Saurabh Netravalkar’s stellar performance in the USA vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match made her proud of her brother. She also talked how his success feels “personal” not just to her but also to those who are close to the siblings. USA vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: This image of USA cricketer Saurabh Netravalkar was shared by his sister on LinkedIn. (LinkedIn/Nidhi Netravalkar)

“His win feels personal!” I’ve heard this at least 50 times in the past few hours. It made me realise what a beautiful culture we have. Being the largest population (sic) in the world, you’d expect people to be competitive and jealous of each other's achievements but that’s just one of the ways in which Indian culture surprises the world,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

In the following lines, she added how everyone from their househelp to their neighbours reacted after USA’s historic win against Pakistan. She added, “It is the win of each and every person involved in the journeys of the players in the smallest way possible.”

There’s one scene from 12th Fail that I feel sums up what I am feeling - When one of us wins, it’s a victory for all of us. Saurabh Naresh Netravalkar dada, you’ve made us proud,” she wrote and concluded her post.

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected more than 10,000 likes. The post has further accumulated tons of comments.

What did LinkedIn users say about this post?

“India defeating Pakistan at a world cup cricket event is divine. An Indian defeating Pakistan is just pure bliss,” wrote a LinkedIn user.

“Wow! I was blown away by Saurabh Netravalkar's performance for Team USA in yesterday's T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. The Indian-origin fast bowler, a former U-19 player for India, emerged as a star, showcasing his talent on the world stage and leading his adopted nation to a historic win. Netravalkar's impressive bowling spell was instrumental in securing a thrilling victory for the Americans,” shared another.

“I watched to the very end was on the edge of my seat for the unknowns and wow our thought prayers brought them through... beautifully!” joined a third.

For those who may not be familiar, Saurabh Netravalkar, a Mumbai-born cricketer, made his mark in the U-19 Indian team before relocating to the USA in 2015. Currently, he's a part of the USA cricket team and his recent performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup match against Pakistan was a game-changer, leading his team to a remarkable victory.

