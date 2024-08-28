 Vadodara man loses ₹50 lakh Audi, other cars to heavy rain: ‘Nothing left to live for’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Vadodara man loses 50 lakh Audi, other cars to heavy rain: ‘Nothing left to live for’

ByHT Trending Desk
Aug 28, 2024 10:02 AM IST

A Vadodara man claims he lost three cars, including an Audi, due to waterlogging after heavy rainfall in his neighbourhood.

In yet another incident that highlights the crumbling infrastructure of Indian cities, a Vadodara man claims he lost three cars due to waterlogging after heavy rainfall in his neighbourhood. The resident of Vadodara, Gujarat took to Reddit to share photographs of his three cars parked in several inches of water.

A Vadodara man shared a picture of his Audi submerged in water.(Reddit)
A Vadodara man shared a picture of his Audi submerged in water.(Reddit)

(Also read: ‘My BMW, Mercedes, all gone’: Gurgaon man shares video of luxury cars submerged after rainfall)

“There’s nothing left to live for anymore. All the three cars mentioned in my flair are now gone,” the evidently-heartbroken car owner wrote on Reddit.

According to his post, a spell of heavy rainfall overnight damaged his three cars, including an Audi A6 that retails for over 50 lakh, a Ford EcoSport, and a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

You can view his Reddit post here.

The Reddit user mentioned that this is the third time he is facing this situation. He also lost two other cars to waterlogging in the residential society where he lived earlier. Asked if there was any hope to salvage the vehicles, the Reddit user replied: “There is 8 to 10 feet of water outside. No one can come in [to tow the cars] till the water goes down.”

He also dismissed allegations of the cars being damaged because they were parked on the road. The Vadodara man pointed out that the cars were parked inside his bungalow in a gated society.

“I stay in a 5BHK bungalow in a society with 85 houses. We have three car parkings per house. Water has seeped 7 inches into my house and almost 4 feet outside my house. What could I have done?” he asked. “The whole city has been affected,” he added.

Vadodara city received 307 mm of rainfall between 6 am and 12 am of Monday, which resulted in waterlogging in many areas. Several parts of the city as well as main roads remained under knee-deep water, forcing people to stay indoors the following day.

(With inputs from PTI)

