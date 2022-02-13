Valentine’s Day 2022: It’s on a Monday this time. See Twitter reactions

Valentine’s Day 2022: February 14 falls on a Monday this time. And apart from being a reason for many singles to make memes on the occasion, there’s now another reason that people are finding it funnier. Many people have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts and funny reactions on this.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This viral tweet, for example, talks about how the poster simply has nothing to look forward to, other than work. She says how she’ll be entertaining no questions as to what she’ll be doing on Valentine’s Day.

Here’s the tweet:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another Twitter user took to the app to challenge people to wear red and white, a Valentine’s Day staple, to their jobs since it’s on a Monday.

The next tweet on this list equates Valentine’s Day and Monday. The poster writes that since most people hate Mondays as the work or school week starts then, they should also hate Valentine’s this time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another person says that he treats Monday as a ‘self care day’ and thinks questions about Valentine’s are quite unnecessary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lastly, a woman asks who is going to be showing up at her office with some flowers for her on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2022 that falls on a Monday.

What do you think about Valentine’s Day being on a Monday this time?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}