Six-year-old’s description of love will leave you emotional. Seen tweet yet?

Valentine’s Day 2022: February 14 is the day of love when people, across the world, showcase their affection for their partners or the people they adore. Though the day is yet to come, various social media platforms – especially Twitter, is flooded with different kinds of posts about the day. Amid them, a post by author Giles Paley-Phillips has now touched people’s hearts. He shared a letter written by a six-year-old describing the meaning of love.

“This is the most wonderful description of love,” he wrote while sharing the image of the letter. “What is love? By Emma K. Age 6. Love is when you’re missing some of your teeth but you’re not afraid to smile because you know your friends will still love you even though some of you is missing,” reads the letter that is complete with a tiny yet adorable doodle of a heart.

Take a look at the tweet:

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 32,500 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This is beautiful And to those who don't think this is real - my daughter's handwriting was like this when she was 5 so why not just believe and take this for what it is: a lovely thing!” wrote a Twitter user. “Thank you so much for posting this - my hubby has just had 5 teeth out and this could not have come at a more perfect time to cheer him up (he has to be like this for another 6 weeks!)” shared another. “Yes so true, to both love someone and be loved, warts and all, is a gift given, but a gift rarely appreciated,” commented a third.

A few also showcased their apprehensions that the letter is not written by a kid. However, most agreed that the sentiment expressed is beautiful.

What are your thoughts on the post?