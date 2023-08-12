Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal meets actor Ryan Reynolds, says they share ‘similar values’

Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal took to Twitter to share a post about his meeting with actor Ryan Reynolds. In his share, he not only called the Deadpool star “everyone's favourite superhero” but also added that he and Reynolds share “similar values”.

Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal in a conversation with actor Ryan Reynolds. (Twitter/@AnilAgarwal_Ved)

“I met everyone's favourite superhero recently. Ryan Reynolds ko kaun nahin janta [Who doesn’t know Ryan Reynolds]. I heard a lot about him being one of the nicest people, unse milkar jaana how similar our values are,” tweeted Anil Agarwal. In the next few lines, he shared how they both are “extremely passionate about child welfare initiatives”.

“I told him how I myself have experienced hunger as a child, and that my dream is that no child in my country should go to bed hungry,” the business tycoon added. In the rest of the post, he shared about his conversation with Ryan Reynolds about his company’s research on “first-of-its kinds millet nutribar”.

Read the entire post by Anil Agarwal:

The tweet was shared on August 11. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 50,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. People took to the comments section of the post to share varied reactions.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to Anil Agarwal’s post about meeting Ryan Reynolds:

“It's inspiring to hear about your meeting with Ryan Reynolds and his interest in child welfare initiatives like Nandghar. Your shared commitment to addressing hunger and malnutrition is commendable. Collaborating with philanthropists and leveraging global expertise can indeed bring transformative change to empower women and children, setting a positive example for the world,” posted a Twitter user. “Love you both, sir,” added another. “Great going sir and thanks for sharing this,” joined a third. “Simply wow,” wrote a fourth.