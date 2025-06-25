Venezuelan influencer who criticized gangs, police killed by 2 gunmen in middle of TikTok livestream

A 25-year-old Venezuelan influencer ended up filming his own assassination after he was killed by two gunmen while on a TikTok livestream. Following the horrifying incident, Venezuela’s Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced on social media that the death of 25-year-old Gabriel Jesús Sarmiento was being investigated by the prosecutor’s office, reported the People. 25-year-old Venezuelan influencer Gabriel Jesús Sarmiento was killed during a TikTok livestream. (Screengrab (X))

Sarmiento reportedly often talked about criminal groups and their alleged connection with law enforcement in his multiple online content. The prosecutor’s office stated that Sarmiento “had publicly denounced the threats he received from members of GEDOs [organized criminal groups] and alleged police officers.”

What does the video show?

A woman is heard yelling offscreen in the TikTok livestream, which is now being shared across various social media platforms. Soon after, a man asks her why she is screaming.

“What happened, what happened?” the man continues. Moments later, a loud noise is heard in the video. The man screams, “They shot me!” Almost immediately, two men briefly appear in the video, and the clip ends.

Sarmiento was shot over nine times by the gunmen, claimed his relatives, reported People. The woman heard in the video is identified as his mother. She was allegedly shot in the abdomen and left wounded.