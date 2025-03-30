Menu Explore
City of Venice issues statement on Jeff Bezos wedding: ‘Many speculations and fake news’

AP |
Mar 30, 2025 07:42 AM IST

Venice says it will host Bezos wedding and denies reports of possible disruptions for the city

ROME (AP) — The city of Venice confirmed Saturday it will host the wedding of multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez, denying reports the famous Italian city would be invaded by hundreds of celebrities and possible disruptions for citizens and tourists.

CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sanchez attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)
CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sanchez attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

The city in a short statement didn't give a date for the wedding. Italian media have reported it will be between June 24-26, with a few days of celebrations.

“The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos’ wedding are completely unfounded,” the statement said.

Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding

Bezos is the owner of The Washington Post and founder and largest individual shareholder of Amazon. Among others, George and Amal Clooney celebrated their wedding in Venice in 2014.

The city said only 200 guests would be invited, a number easily accommodated without any disruption to the city, its residents and visitors. It noted that it has broad experience handling international events “much larger than this.”

“Venice is used to being the stage for events and shows every week, without significant impacts,” the city said, citing G20 and G7 summits, the Architecture and Cinema Biennales, as well as private events and VIP weddings.

Several reports in both Italian and international media suggested that Bezos’ wedding organizers had already booked rooms at Venice’s main luxury hotels and reserved for a few days in late June large numbers of gondolas and water taxis — which are mainly used by locals and tourists for daily transportation.

The city denied those reports, saying it “is their utmost priority to make sure the city functions as normal, for all, with no abnormal disruption to anyone.”

“We are mutually working and supporting the organizers, to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city,” Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
