Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Video captures what happened when a water fountain was installed for animals
trending

Video captures what happened when a water fountain was installed for animals

“The impact of just one small fountain,” reads the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 04:37 PM IST
The image shows an animal drinking water.(Reddit/@IamPotato14)

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, chances are you’re aware of those videos that capture different activities of the animals. Those are the clips that often leave people with a smile. Case in point, this video shared on Reddit. The clip show what happened when someone installed a small water fountain for animals.

“The impact of just one small fountain,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip shows different animals and birds enjoying drinking water from the fountain, including one snake.

Take a look at the simple yet sweet video:

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has gathered more than 68,000 upvotes. It has also received tons of comments from people.

“I think the snake really enjoyed it,” wrote a Reddit user. Expressing a similar notion another said “Not a danger noodle, but a pool noodle.”

“I love the calm progression from one animal to the next and then YO ITS A BIRD PARTYYYYY,” commented a third. “I love this!! I have a small oasis used by birds, lizards, deer and squirrels during the day and who knows what at night,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit
TRENDING NEWS

Human gets escorted by furry guardian angels on the way home. Watch

Iranian girl uses santoor to play beautiful rendition of Jana Gana Mana. Watch

US dad dances to title track of Chak De India to celebrate Independence Day

Engaged couple got separated during partition. Woman recalls how they met again
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP