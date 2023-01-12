Video of 15 feet Burmese Python crossing road goes viral, netizens react

At Everglades National Park in Florida, United States, a group of friends were astounded when they spotted a massive Burmese python crossing the road. The snake was recorded on camera by Kymberly Clark when she and her friends were passing through a road. The Burmese python can be seen in this video slithering across the road at the national park. It gently moves away from the road and goes toward the hill.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the post's caption Clark informed, "A 15+ foot Burmese Python crossing the road in Everglades National Park. We pinned the location and reported it, as they are a huge threat to our ecosystem. Volume up to hear me ask my friend to pick it up! It's probably good he didn't because it didn't go well last week when a non-venomous Yellow Rat Snake bit him."

Take a look at the clip here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared on January 3. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by 800 people and has had several comments.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "That's one big beautiful snake." A second person said, "Thank you for taking the time to make a report and turn in data of the observation. " A third person added, "A single lane is 8ft wide. That snake might be 10 ft. It's not a viper, either. New technology fighting the invasive species includes GPS tracking of male Burms. Leading them to giant females; recently a 200 lb plus one was caught as the largest in Florida history. "

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON