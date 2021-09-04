Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Video of a very ‘grumpy bearded’ dog leaves people in splits
trending

Video of a very ‘grumpy bearded’ dog leaves people in splits

“Grumpy bearded dog,” reads the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 07:05 PM IST
The video has prompted people to share various reactions.(Reddit/@aww)

In today’s edition of videos that will leave you laughing hard, here’s the clip of a very ‘grumpy bearded’ dog. Shared on Reddit, the video has now gone viral.

“Grumpy bearded dog,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The video shows a woman holding a dog. What is absolutely hilarious to watch in the video is the way the dog barks.

Take a look at the rest of video to see what it shows:

The video has been shared a few days ago. The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 41,000 upvotes. The post has also received tons of comments from people.

RELATED STORIES

“A chicken in a dog costume with a fake beard,” joked a Reddit user. “It’s the Lorax,” expressed another mentioning a character from an animated movie by the same name.

“Dog Gandalf is barking “Thou shall not pass!” commented a third mentioning a dialogue by the character Gandalf from the film Lord Of The Rings Fellowship Of Ring.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man rescues baby squirrel in Delhi, nurses it back to health. Watch

NASA‘s post on 'magnetic force to be reckoned with’ intrigues people. Watch

Little puppy plays with butterflies in this adorable viral video

Woman meets new puppy for the first time, her reaction is priceless. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP