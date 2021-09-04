Video of a very ‘grumpy bearded’ dog leaves people in splits

In today’s edition of videos that will leave you laughing hard, here’s the clip of a very ‘grumpy bearded’ dog. Shared on Reddit, the video has now gone viral.

“Grumpy bearded dog,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The video shows a woman holding a dog. What is absolutely hilarious to watch in the video is the way the dog barks.

Take a look at the rest of video to see what it shows:

The video has been shared a few days ago. The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 41,000 upvotes. The post has also received tons of comments from people.

“A chicken in a dog costume with a fake beard,” joked a Reddit user. “It’s the Lorax,” expressed another mentioning a character from an animated movie by the same name.

“Dog Gandalf is barking “Thou shall not pass!” commented a third mentioning a dialogue by the character Gandalf from the film Lord Of The Rings Fellowship Of Ring.

What are your thoughts on the video?

