Video of animals frolicking in the snow may brighten your day. Watch

If you’re looking for some cute animal videos, we bet this clip shared by Oregon zoo will end your search. The video montage featuring several resident animals of the zoo were shared on its official Twitter profile. After watching the clip, you may find yourself saying aww repeatedly.

The video opens with the shot of some red pandas playing in the snow. The clip then goes on to show some sea otters and a happy seal enjoying the snowy surroundings.

Take a look at the video:

Shared a few hours ago the clip has garnered over 1.3 lakh views and tons of comments. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable animals enjoying the snow. While some found the excited red pandas cute, others had their heart set for the delighted seal.

What do you think of this sweet video?