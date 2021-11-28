Video of contactless gol gappa vending machine leaves people in awe. Watch

Pani puri, gol gappa, phuchka, pani ka batasha - they're all names of the same deep-fried and mostly spicy delicacy that people love to eat. A Delhi-based engineer has now invented a contactless way in which people can enjoy the food item. He invented a machine that dispenses these crunchy balls of deliciousness. And now a video of the invention is going viral online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video, shared on YouTube by a food blogger, shows how the no-contact gol gappa vending machine lets one savour this spicy snack in a few simple steps. All people have to do is scan the QR code, make the payment and the machine will automatically dispense a sealed pack of gol gappas to relish.

The packet contains the puris, a potato mix and a glass for the flavoured water of your choice. One can get the flavoured water from the nozzles fitted in the machine. The machine also dispenses another dish, vada pav.

However, that is not all that the video shows. The clip also showcases an AI-powered robot that answers any questions asked about the machine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the video:

Since being uploaded on November 9, this video has gone massively viral with more than 8.1 lakh views and several reactions.

"He is using his skills of engineering practically," commented a YouTube user. "They are taking our street food and technology to the next level," posted another. "I am really stunned! I really appreciate your innovation," commented a third. "Just look at how happy he is while talking about his invention," observed a fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on this creative innovation?