Video of dog learning to ‘sing’ Star Wars theme song wows The Mandalorian actor

“The Force is strong with this one. Bravo, Mya!” this is what actor Ming-Na Wen, playing the role of Fennec Shand in Star Wars franchise’s live-action series The Mandalorian, wrote while re-sharing a video of a cute dog. The clip shows an adorable dog named Mya learning to ‘sing’ the Star Wars theme song.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video grabbed attention of people, including Wen after being tweeted on WeRateDogs’ official Twitter profile. “This is Mya. She’s been learning to sing the Star Wars theme song. Finally got it at the end there. 14/10,” they wrote while sharing the video.

There is a possibility that you’ll end up watching this cute clip on loop:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has gathered more than 1.5 million views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people who couldn’t stop saying how much they love Mya and her musical endeavors. A few also shared about the singing adventures of their pet pooches. Some also came up with Star Wars related dog posts.

“I'm honestly not sure how anyone can expect me to work today when this video exists,” shared a Twitter user. In reply, another individual shared, “Exactly! I've watched it 12x already. Taking a break to make pupcorn.”

What do you think of the video? Are you watching it on repeat too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON