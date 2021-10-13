Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Video of dog's train journey from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar wins hearts
Video of dog’s train journey from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar wins hearts

The video is shared on the pooch’s personal Instagram page.
The image shows a dog named Rio.(Instagram/@alabnamed_rio)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 03:26 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A sweet video documenting the journey of a dog named Rio from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar in train has left people smiling. Shared on Instagram, the video may leave you happy too.

The video is shared on the pooch’s personal Instagram page. The profile also has a very sweet bio introducing the dog. “I am a naughty lab who luvs eating paper, earphones…anythng that’s available. My dad says I am too stubborn but my mom believes “I am the BEST” Woof!!” it reads.

“My Journey from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar,” reads the caption shared along with the video of the dog’s wonderful journey. What makes the video even more entertaining to watch is the background score. It is the song Safarnama from the film Tamasha by Lucky Ali.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 14,000 likes and counting. The clip has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Rio is so cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “So sweet,” expressed another. “Such a good boy,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

