Video of doggo ‘just chilling’ goes viral with nearly seven million views

Doggo videos have a certain charm as they often leave people happy. Case in point, the clip of a fluffy creature named Gus Gus who may give you a tip on how to ‘just chill.’ If this video doesn’t make your day brighter, we don’t know what will.

Instagram shared the video on their platform. The clip was originally shared on the doggo’s personal Insta page.

“'Just chillin’. On today’s #WeeklyFluff, meet Gus Gus (@younggus_amongus) — a corgi pup who is the coolest guy around,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip shows Gus Gus using an unusual way to cool himself, probably to get rid of the heat on a warm day.

Take a look at the video shared on Instagram:

With over 6.7 million views – and counting – the video has won people’s hearts. It has also prompted them to share all sorts of comments.

“I wish my dog would,” wrote an Instagram user. “Needs to cool down” shared another imagining what the doggo could be thinking. Many shared heart or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video of the doggo?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON