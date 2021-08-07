Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Video of doggo ‘just chilling’ goes viral with nearly seven million views
trending

Video of doggo ‘just chilling’ goes viral with nearly seven million views

The viral video of the doggo prompted people to share various appreciative comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 01:55 PM IST
The image shows the doggo named Gus Gus.(Instagram/@younggus_amongus)

Doggo videos have a certain charm as they often leave people happy. Case in point, the clip of a fluffy creature named Gus Gus who may give you a tip on how to ‘just chill.’ If this video doesn’t make your day brighter, we don’t know what will.

Instagram shared the video on their platform. The clip was originally shared on the doggo’s personal Insta page.

“'Just chillin’. On today’s #WeeklyFluff, meet Gus Gus (@younggus_amongus) — a corgi pup who is the coolest guy around,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip shows Gus Gus using an unusual way to cool himself, probably to get rid of the heat on a warm day.

Take a look at the video shared on Instagram:

With over 6.7 million views – and counting – the video has won people’s hearts. It has also prompted them to share all sorts of comments.

“I wish my dog would,” wrote an Instagram user. “Needs to cool down” shared another imagining what the doggo could be thinking. Many shared heart or fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video of the doggo?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Video of doggo ‘just chilling’ goes viral with nearly seven million views

Elephants show how to indulge in simple pleasures. Watch sweet video

Anand Mahindra shares old ad of Taj Mahal Palace hotel offering stay at 6

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP