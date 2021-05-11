Home / Trending / Video of elderly couple dancing their hearts out proves that age is just a number
Video of elderly couple dancing their hearts out proves that age is just a number

The video shows an elderly couple breaking into some enviable dance moves that have already stolen netizens’ hearts and may do the same to you.
The image shows the elderly couple dancing.(Twitter@fred035schultz)

sriSeveral videos on the Internet featuring elderly people shaking a leg to some peppy tunes are the perfect proof of the notion- age is just a number. This clip shared on Twitter by Fred Schultz is an apt addition to that category. The video shows an elderly couple breaking into some enviable dance moves that have already stolen netizens’ hearts and may do the same to you.

The recording starts with the couple grooving to a foot-tapping tune. As the clip goes on, both of them show off their moves in a perfect manner. “They still got it,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 7, the clip has garnered over 6.1 lakh views and still counting. The happiness radiating from the dancing couple has struck the right chord among tweeple. The comments section was flooded with appreciation and love from netizens and many heart emojis.

What do you think of this clip?

