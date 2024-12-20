Menu Explore
Video of foreigner arguing with Delhi rickshaw puller over fare goes viral: ‘Locals saved me’

BySimran singh
Dec 20, 2024 12:36 PM IST

A viral video shows a foreign tourist arguing with a Delhi rickshaw puller over an inflated fare, with locals stepping in to resolve the issue.

A shocking video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a heated altercation between a foreign tourist and a rickshaw puller in the nation's capital, Delhi. The video, which has been widely shared on Instagram, has garnered a staggering 1.6 million views and sparked a frenzy of comments from netizens. The video, which appears to have been shot by the tourist himself, captures the intense exchange between the tourist and the rickshaw puller, with both parties engaging in a war of words.

The rickshaw puller can be heard refusing to accept the money.(Instagram/@samesamevic )
The rickshaw puller can be heard refusing to accept the money.(Instagram/@samesamevic )

The incident, believed to have occurred in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area, shows the tourist negotiating with the driver over the fare. Although the tourist is not visible in the footage, his voice can be heard throughout the video, which he apparently recorded himself.

In the video, the rickshaw puller demands 1,500, while the tourist offers 500 and hands over the note. Despite this, the driver is heard repeatedly saying “no” and asking for more money.

As the argument escalates, passersby intervene and begin questioning the tourist. It is later revealed that the 500 was not part of the fare but rather a gift from the tourist. The bystanders eventually urge the rickshaw puller to return the money. The video ends with the rickshaw puller refusing to return the money.

The video was shared by Instagram handle @samesamevic, with the caption, “Scammed in India on Day 1 - But Locals Saved Me!”

Take a look at the video:

The video amassed varied reactions online, with one user commenting, “It’s good to see some educated people’s come in front.” Another suggested, “If you face any trouble in India then contact locals, they will definitely help you.”

Also read: Bengaluru auto rickshaw fares may rise as unions demand revision, RTA meeting soon: Report

A third added, “Happens in every country with tourists not just in India but so glad the locals intervened and helped.”

Another quipped, “The guy who kept eating, like watching a movie with popcorn, caught my attention.”

