Video of man making ‘Thums Up panipuri’ gets thumbs down from netizens

Call it pani puri or puchka or golgappa, there is no denying this is a street food dish that most absolutely love to gobble. Probably that is the reason when there is a fusion version of this dish, people are reluctant to accept it and some of those dishes even leave panipuri lovers irked. This video showing a man preparing panipuri with Thums Up is one such example. Though in the video a woman tastes it and says that it’s good, netizens still have their doubts and aren’t convinced that the fusion dish is edible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Twitter user posted the video. “Pani Puri lovers, here’s presenting Thump’s up Pani Puri… Shower your love with Thumbs down,” they wrote while posting the video.

The clip shows how a man uses Thums Up instead of water to prepare the dish. He also adds several spices to enhance the taste of the beverage. The clip ends with a woman tasting the dish and sharing that she likes it.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being tweeted, the video has received more than 7,700 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Oh dear!” posted a Twitter user. “I cry,” shared another. “Why on the earth are people experimenting with the best of foods,” asked a third. “No, no… they cannot ruin this please,” expressed a fourth. “Have had this 20 yrs ago & I swear it was yuks,” expressed a fifth. To which, the original posted commented, “Wow. You had this 20 years back. Kab kaha and kaise?” The Twitter user replied and wrote, “Where I stayed in Kol… My college friends introduced this to me & that was the first & last time I had this !!!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}