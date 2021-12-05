Video of rescued Himalayan black bear being released wins hearts

There is something absolutely amazing about watching the videos that show humans stepping up to help animals in distress. Those are the clip which often fill people’s hearts with a warm feeling and leave them happy. Just like this clip involving a Himalayan black bear. The video, shared on Twitter, shows the animal being released into the wild after being rescued earlier.

The video was posted by Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan. “That is how freedom looks like. Yesterday’s rescue and release of a Himalayan black bear. Team,” he tweeted while posting the video.

The clip opens to show a small vehicle standing at a place surrounded by jungle. A few people, standing atop the vehicle, open a crate, kept at the back of the car. Almost immediately, a bear jumps out and runs towards the jungle. What makes the video even more entertaining to watch is the background score.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared on December 4. Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 49,000 views and counting. The post has also amassed more than 3,500 likes. Many also shared replies thanking the forest officials.

“Sir, are these babies capable of surviving alone in the wild?” wrote a Twitter user. To which, Kaswan replied, “That is not a baby. Bears when on four legs look small but their real size is seen when they are standing on two legs.”

“THANK YOU! you just made a girl's day and a bear's day too!” commented a Twitter user. “Salute to the whole team...hope he's safe,” expressed another. “Super - salute to you all,” tweeted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

