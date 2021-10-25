Video of these four ducklings taking a flower bath in a pool will make your day

Are you familiar with Mushroom, Ghost, Bug, or Cosmos? If you don't know who they really are, we are here to tell you that they are four very adorable ducklings who enjoy paddling around inside a little pool of crystal clear water.

A video of these adorable ducklings frolicking along in a pool laden with stunning yet tender flowers and leaves was posted on a Facebook page called Mother the Mountain Farm. "Today’s bath time had so many ducky dives Mushroom, Ghost, Bug and Cosmos love their flower baths so much,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip shows the tiny yellow balls of fuzz, happily soaking their feathers and beaks into the water as they swim and play. Take a look at all the cuteness:

Since it was posted on October 20th, netizens have been in 'aww' of the sheer cuteness of the video. The clip, till now, has gathered more than 8.8 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. The post has also received several comments.

“One of the sweetest, most precious videos to watch over and over. Dearest little ones who have a lovely, kind owner.” wrote a Facebook user. “Pure Joy watching these precious ducklings!” posted another. “This is the cutest thing I’ve seen lately!” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the cute video of the duckling?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON