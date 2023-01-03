Video of woman relighting candle using its smoke trail stuns people, goes viral

If you are someone who loves performing science experiments at home or watching videos of people executing stunning experiments, then here’s a video that will leave you delighted. The now-viral video opens to show a woman snuffing out a candle with a paper cup and immediately lighting a lighter. She then takes the fire source near to the smoke trail released by the candle. As the video nears its end, the flame travels down and relights the candle.

“Lighting a candle using its own smoke,” read the caption of the video shared on Twitter by the handle @gunsnrosesgirl3. The user replied to their own tweet and wrote, “See that white smoke when the candle goes out. That’s paraffin wax vapour. It’s the unburned fuel particles, including unburned carbon, this fuel trail is flammable as seen here it can be ignited.”

Since being shared two days ago on Twitter, the post has received 9.9 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. It has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section.

While many performed the experiment at home, others were in awe of how the flame travelled down and relighted the candle. What do you think of this video?

