Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Video showing sweet bond between dog and its human melts hearts
trending

Video showing sweet bond between dog and its human melts hearts

The video shows how cutely this dog and its human hold hands as she waters her lawn every morning.
The dog and its human holding hands as the human waters her lawn. (instagram/@nextdoor)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 07:45 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are certain videos on the Internet that are super sweet to watch. They are especially those videos that showcase the sweet bond of love between a pet and its human. Case in point, this video shared on Instagram involving a dog. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you smiling from ear to ear. Also, the video may prompt you to saw aww – and that too repeatedly.

The video is shared on the Instagram page nextdoor with a simple caption. “Heart is melted,” it reads. And after seeing the video there is a high possibility that you will agree with the caption too.

The video opens to show a text that reads, “My neighbour and her dog are so cute… They do this every morning.” Within seconds, the video showcases the sweet scene that the caption appearing on the screen explains.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared a little over 11 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2,100 likes and counting. It has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Omg! The cutest,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful. Funny,” posted another. “The. Absolute. Cutest,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cute video dog.
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
IPL 2022 Retention
World Aids Day 2021
Katrina Kaif
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Assam lynching
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP