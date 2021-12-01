Video showing sweet bond between dog and its human melts hearts

There are certain videos on the Internet that are super sweet to watch. They are especially those videos that showcase the sweet bond of love between a pet and its human. Case in point, this video shared on Instagram involving a dog. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you smiling from ear to ear. Also, the video may prompt you to saw aww – and that too repeatedly.

The video is shared on the Instagram page nextdoor with a simple caption. “Heart is melted,” it reads. And after seeing the video there is a high possibility that you will agree with the caption too.

The video opens to show a text that reads, “My neighbour and her dog are so cute… They do this every morning.” Within seconds, the video showcases the sweet scene that the caption appearing on the screen explains.

Take a look at the video:

The post has been shared a little over 11 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2,100 likes and counting. It has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“Omg! The cutest,” wrote an Instagram user. “Beautiful. Funny,” posted another. “The. Absolute. Cutest,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?