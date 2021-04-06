Home / Trending / Video showing woman’s underwater gymnastics is oddly satisfying to watch
Video showing woman’s underwater gymnastics is oddly satisfying to watch

While some couldn’t stop lauding her smooth gymnastics underwater, others simply shared heart and fire emojis to show their liking for the video.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 03:37 PM IST
The image shows Kristina Makushenko doing gymnastics underwater.(Instagram/@kristimakusha)

Remember the woman who grabbed the attention of netizens with her flawless underwater moonwalk wearing heels and that too in an upside down position? Artistic swimmer Kristina Makushenko is back with another stunning underwater routine which is bound to leave you awe-struck.

“Underwater Rhythmic gymnastics,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The recording starts with Makushenko showing off her skills while twirling a colourful ribbon. Throughout the clip, she maintains extreme grace and poise.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on April 5, the video has garnered almost 7,000 likes and several comments. People were mesmerised to see Makushenko’s graceful moves. While some couldn’t stop lauding her smooth gymnastics underwater, others simply shared heart and fire emojis to show their liking for the video.

“I could watch this all day,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so relaxing to watch! Bravo,” congratulated another. “This is incredible,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

