Video shows largest drinking glass pyramid made using 54,740 champagne glasses

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to Instagram to share various videos that showcase different types of records. This video posted on their page is one such clip. It showcases a record involving 54,740 champagne glasses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Largest drinking glass pyramid, 54,740 glasses by @atlantisthepalm [Atlantis The Palm, Dubai] and @moetchandon [Moet & Chandon House] (UAE), built by Luuk Broos Events (Netherlands),” GWR wrote while posting the video.

While replying to their own post, they added a few more lines about the incredible record. “The 54,740 champagne glass pyramid was over 8.23 metres (27 ft) tall. It took a team of people 55 hours, spread over five days, to create the structure and celebrate the New Year at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai,” they added.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video, since being posted about 15 hours ago, has gathered over 56,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

“Now pour champagne from the top glass and let it pour down to the rest,” suggested an Instagram user. “Wow,” posted another. Many also posted fire emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?