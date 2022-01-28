Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Video shows ‘strange’ frogfish’s ‘underwater performance’
trending

Video shows ‘strange’ frogfish’s ‘underwater performance’

The video of the frogfish's ‘underwater performance’ is interesting to watch.
The image, taken from the viral video, shows a frogfish.(Jukin Media)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 07:34 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The underwater world is vast and fascinating. Probably that is the reason the videos that give people a glimpse of that world are often mesmerising to watch. Those are also the videos that are intriguing. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it is a video of a frogfish. There is a chance that the clip will make your jaw drop in wonder.

The video opens to show an underwater scenery. In the clip, a fish is seen resting atop of what appears to be underwater flora. The fish then starts opening its mouth wide. While doing so, it also keeps looking around. What is interesting to watch is how the fish’s movement makes it seem as if the creature is yawning. Throughout the clip, the fish keeps on doing the same thing.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The ‘strange’ marine life was found in the waters of Gili Islands, Indonesia.

What are your thoughts on the video? Do you think the clip is fascinating to watch?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Bihar Bandh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP