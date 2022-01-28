Video shows ‘strange’ frogfish’s ‘underwater performance’

The underwater world is vast and fascinating. Probably that is the reason the videos that give people a glimpse of that world are often mesmerising to watch. Those are also the videos that are intriguing. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it is a video of a frogfish. There is a chance that the clip will make your jaw drop in wonder.

The video opens to show an underwater scenery. In the clip, a fish is seen resting atop of what appears to be underwater flora. The fish then starts opening its mouth wide. While doing so, it also keeps looking around. What is interesting to watch is how the fish’s movement makes it seem as if the creature is yawning. Throughout the clip, the fish keeps on doing the same thing.

Take a look at the video:

The ‘strange’ marine life was found in the waters of Gili Islands, Indonesia.

What are your thoughts on the video? Do you think the clip is fascinating to watch?

