Vienna asks dog owners to rinse pet urine off trees to protect greenery

Dog owners in Vienna are being encouraged to carry water bottles on their walks as part of a campaign to protect the Austrian capital’s trees. The initiative asks residents to dilute pet urine with water and clean up after their dogs.

New Vienna campaign aims to reduce damage to trees from dog urine. (Representational image generated using AI)

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The campaign, called Schönes Gassi, meaning “nice dog walk”, was launched in Neubau, a densely populated district known for its cafes and art galleries. According to The Guardian, the initiative focuses on protecting local greenery, including around 250 trees planted over the past decade to help tackle the effects of the climate crisis.

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Why Vienna wants dog owners to carry water bottles

The campaign uses the slogan Das Flascherl zum Sackerl, which translates to “the bottle to go with the bag”. According to the community group Grätzllabor, which helped launch the initiative, dog urine can damage tree bark, weakening its protective layer and leaving the trunk more vulnerable to rot and fungal infections.

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{{^usCountry}} “While marking territory is a form of communication for dogs, it causes stress for urban trees,” the group said, warning that prolonged damage could also compromise a tree’s stability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “While marking territory is a form of communication for dogs, it causes stress for urban trees,” the group said, warning that prolonged damage could also compromise a tree’s stability. {{/usCountry}}

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As part of the scheme, dog owners can collect a free 270ml water bottle from the town hall and use it to rinse areas where their pets have urinated. The initiative is voluntary and could be expanded to other districts if successful.

Fresh dog urine is water-soluble, and rinsing the affected area can dilute ammonia and other substances that may harm the surrounding soil. It can also help reduce lingering odours.

However, Grätzllabor has clarified that the initiative is not permission for dogs to urinate on trees or green spaces. Instead, it is intended to help owners minimise potential damage.

Similar initiatives in other European cities

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Dog trainer Conny Sporrer said the campaign could help address concerns about animal waste without resorting to stricter restrictions on pets.

Vienna does not need widespread dog bans or a situation in which animals are allowed to urinate anywhere, she said, arguing that responsible ownership, education and suitable facilities are important.

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Other cities have also explored ways to protect public spaces from dog urine. In Berlin, authorities in the Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf district began installing designated “pee stones” in spring to encourage dogs to urinate on them instead of trees. The city has also stopped planting black locust trees in some areas because the species is particularly sensitive to urine.

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Vienna’s initiative highlights how small changes in everyday pet care can help cities protect their trees and maintain cleaner public spaces.