Register pet dogs or face action: MCG tells owners in Gurugram

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has made registration of pet dogs mandatory and warned owners of legal action for violating civic regulations on responsible pet ownership, officials said on Wednesday. The order reiterates existing rules requiring leashes in public, registration tokens and responsible pet handling. Existing registrations do not need renewal. (HT Archive)

The order, issued by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya on Wednesday, directs all pet owners within municipal limits to register their dogs under the Haryana Municipal Corporation (Registration and Proper Control of Dogs) Bye-Laws, 2008; renew registrations on time; and ensure dogs wear registration tokens issued by the corporation.

The registration fee is ₹500, and the requirement applies only to pet owners who have not yet registered their dogs. Existing registrations will remain valid, and re-registration is not required.

MCG first made pet dog registration mandatory in late 2022, when it also issued notices warning owners to comply with the rules. In February 2023, the civic body revised the process and extended the licence validity to three years to encourage registration. It then moved to doorstep microchipping and registration through a private agency in December 2024, followed by another round of pet-control guidelines in October 2025. The latest order does not introduce any new provisions but reiterates the existing rules and directs pet owners who have not yet registered their dogs to do so immediately.

The directions come amid rising complaints of dog bites, attacks by pet dogs, non-registration and pets roaming freely in public places. The order states that pet dogs cannot be allowed to roam on roads, streets, parks, green belts, markets or other public places. Owners must keep dogs on leashes outside private premises; use muzzles where necessary, particularly for aggressive or potentially dangerous breeds; and carry poop bags to dispose of pet waste hygienically.

Officials warned that violations could invite action under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, relevant dog-control bye-laws and other applicable legal provisions. Officials said violations could attract fines, notices and other penal action under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act and dog-control bye-laws. Owners may also face legal liability in cases involving dog bites, attacks, public nuisance or negligent handling of pets. Repeated violations could lead to stricter enforcement measures, including action against unregistered dogs and their owners Cases involving dog bites or negligent handling of pets may also lead to criminal proceedings against owners.

“The directions have been issued to ensure public safety while promoting responsible pet ownership. Strict enforcement measures will be undertaken, and citizens are expected to comply immediately,” Dahiya said.

Official records show only around 2,290 pet dogs were registered with the MCG over the past year, a fraction of the city’s actual pet population. Registration was made mandatory in late 2022, licence validity was extended to three years in April 2023, a private agency was engaged for door-to-door microchipping and registration in December 2024, and fresh guidelines were issued in October 2025 following Supreme Court directions. Non-registration is particularly common in gated societies, officials said.

The order also lists breeds identified by an expert committee under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying as dangerous or ferocious, including Pitbull Terrier, Tosa Inu, American Staffordshire Terrier, Dogo Argentino, Boerboel, Rottweiler, Cane Corso, Akita and certain wolf-dog crossbreeds.