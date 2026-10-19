Tel Aviv-Vienna flight makes emergency landing in Bulgaria after unspecified threat
An Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna carrying 57 people landed safely in Sofia on Sunday after a reported threat.
An Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna carrying 57 people was diverted to Sofia, Bulgaria, on Sunday after a threat was made against the aircraft, the airline said.
Flight OS82 landed safely in Sofia at 8:42 pm local time (6:42 pm GMT) on October 18, Austrian Airlines told Reuters. The Airbus A320 was carrying 51 passengers and six crew members.
The aircraft was being searched following the threat, and passengers were to be rebooked onto an alternative flight once the inspection was complete, the airline said.
Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 showed that the aircraft, registered as OE-LZE, had been scheduled to fly from Tel Aviv to Vienna before diverting to the Bulgarian capital.
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Bomb threat reported during flight
Sky News, citing Bulgaria’s transport ministry, reported that the aircraft made an unscheduled landing after a bomb threat was reported during the flight.
“During the flight, on the border with Romania, the crew reported a bomb threat signal and decided to land in Sofia extraordinarily,” the ministry said, according to the report.
A fighter jet from the Bulgarian Air Force accompanied the aircraft until it landed in Sofia, Sky News reported. Passengers were subsequently taken off the plane.
The airline said the flight had landed safely and that the aircraft was undergoing a search.
(With inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More