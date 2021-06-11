Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vikas Khanna shares what his dog did when his sister was babysitting the pooch

Taking to Twitter, Vikas Khanna shared a picture of an Instagram story, originally shared by his sister Radhika Khanna.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Vikas Khanna took to Twitter to share a post about his dog.(HT Photo)

If you’re someone who follows Vikas Khanna on social media, then you may be aware of the different kinds of posts he often shares. From shares on food to snippets of his life, the celebrity chef’s posts often amuse people. Case in point, the recent tweet shared by Vikas Khanna involving his sister and his dog.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a picture of an Instagram story, originally shared by his sister Radhika Khanna. The image shows his cute pooch sitting on the floor surrounded by different toys. However, after reading the texts on the image, you may be inclined to take a closer look and discover that one of those items is not a toy but a shoe.

“When your son is the cutest thief. He steals my sister’s shoe so that she can’t go out for running. Can you locate the shoe?,” Vikas Khanna tweeted.

Take a look at the post to see if you can spot the shoe at first glance:

Since being shared a little over two hours ago, the post has received love-filled comments from people.

What do you think of the post shared by Vikas Khanna?

chef vikas khanna twitter

