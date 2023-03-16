Viral ‘BBC dad’ is back, tweets new family pics after six years

Six years ago, professor Robert E Kelly was speaking live on BBC News from his home office on the political scenario of South Korea with James Menendez. After a while, he was interrupted by his daughter, who bounced into the room. Her little brother followed her in a baby walker. Although the kids crashed the live interview, the professor ignored the mayhem, maintained his composure, and comically continued. The video becomes even funnier when his wife enters the scene. She drags the kids and later closes the door on her knees. The video quickly went viral and left people rolling on the floor, laughing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the incident saw its sixth anniversary on March 10, the professor took to Twitter to share an update about his daughter Marion. He even shared a family picture. The picture shows Kelly and his wife, Jung-a Kim, posing with their kids, Marion and James. While many shared that they loved the pictures and blessed the family, others added that the video still brings smiles to their faces and is an absolute mood booster.

“Some BBC Dad content since the 6th anniversary of the original video was last Friday. Marion had a singing performance this past weekend, so we got some nice family pictures. Thanks again to all of you who follow me because of the video. My family and I are flattered by your kindness,” wrote Robert E Kelly while sharing a few pictures of himself with his family.

Take a look at the pictures below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on March 14, the tweet has raked over 2.7 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many even flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts. While some revisited the video and laughed till they cried, others said they couldn’t believe its been six years already.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I watched the video again the other day and laughed til I cried! Thanks for having such good humor and showing the world how to embrace vulnerability on the world stage. Such grace! Enjoy these moments with little humans, they grow up so quickly!!” posted a Twitter user. “Also please reenact the video when the kids are older,” commented another. A third wrote, “I’ve just had to revisit the video. The OG. It’s absolutely perfect. Marion’s march, James wheeling in and your poor wife’s panic. Can’t believe it’s 6 years! Well I can seeing how much they’ve grown. Wow.” “Lovely pictures, we are so glad to watch your video again, your genuinely sweet family and calm manner are inspirational. How does six years only feel like 3 though?!” expressed a fourth. “Lovely photos. The video brought me joy for weeks. I couldn’t stop laughing, everything about it was perfect. Watched it again recently and it’s still brilliant. Enjoy your wonderful family,” shared a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON