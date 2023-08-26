Viral brain puzzle: How many animals can you see in this pic? You have 10 seconds

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur took to Instagram to share a brain puzzle that has left people amused. He shared an image and asked his followers to count the numbers of animals in the pic. Can you correctly guess the answer? How quickly can you identify all the animals? (Instagram/@chefkunal)

“How many Animals can you see? Give your answers in the comments,” he wrote as he posted the picture. At first glance, the animal silhouette that becomes apparent is that of an elephant. However, that is not the only creature in the picture. Smartly designed, you may find yourself scratching your head while trying to find the answer.

Take a look at this animal-related brain puzzle:

The post was shared three days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated over 18,000 likes, and the numbers are increasing. From trying to guess the answer to sharing their opinion about the brain puzzle, people posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

What did Instagram users say about this viral puzzle?

“8, elephant, donkey, dog , cat , mouse, snake, dolphin, turtle,” posted an Instagram user. “Sixteen,” added another. “In this picture about 9 or 10. In a clearer picture you see 16,” joined a third. “I am searching for an answer in the comment,” joked a fourth. “Wow, it is tough,” wrote a fifth. How many animals do you see in this picture?