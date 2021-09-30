Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Viral image of receipt from 'Salt Bae’s' new restaurant in London shocks people

Nusret Gokce, popularly known as Salt Bae, became an online sensation after several images and videos of his theatrical seasoning technique went viral.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 07:11 PM IST
The image of a receipt from 'Salt Bae’s' new restaurant in London went viral.(Screengrab)

Turkish restaurateur Nusret Gokce, who is better known as Salt Bae on the Internet, recently opened a branch of his restaurant in London. He is making a chatter online after an image of a receipt from his new restaurant went viral.

“It’s cheaper to fly and have food at Salt Bae’s Turkish restaurant than to go to the London one. £9 for coke. £630 for Tomahawk steak. No thank you,” wrote a Twitter user and shared a bill with a total of £1,812, nearly 1,82,000.

RELATED STORIES

Another Twitter user re-shared the image with the caption “44 great British pounds for 4 redbulls… having a laugh.”

People posted all kinds of comments while reacting to the tweets. Just like this Twitter user who wrote, “It's way cheaper to fly to Turkey and go to the original restaurant.”

“You can eat so much better for so much less in London. We go for Michelin starred dim sum and pay 1/8th of this!” wrote another.

Nusret Gokce became an online sensation after several images and videos of his theatrical seasoning technique went viral.

What are your thoughts on these recent posts and Twitter's reactions?

