Viral iPhone wallpaper Instagram trend has Madhuri Dixit, Sania Mirza jumping in

A new Instagram trend is gripping the social media platform and many celebs are jumping on board. This list includes Madhuri Dixit, Sania Mirza and Munmun Dutta, among others - who, by now, already tried their hand at this 'iPhone Lock Screen' trend. All of these celebs used the lock screen filter to share these videos via Instagram Reels, just like several others on the platform.

To try the trend, all you have to do is stay absolutely motionless for a few seconds in front of your phone camera while a catchy tune plays in the background. Then, at the drop of the beat, move in some way so as to refute the notion that the viewer is looking at an image. The trend's signature track is "Banna Re" by Chitralekha Sen.

Watch Madhuri Dixit’s take on this viral trend right here:

It has several comments and has garnered more than 59.9 million views since being posted on Instagram around six days ago.

“I caught you move,” pointed out an Instagram user, followed by a wink emoji. “Zinda wallpaper,” commented another.

Then comes tennis star Sania Mirza who did this trend as she sat in her car. “When you have a sick kid and are functioning on 2 hours of sleep. Going with the trend though,” she mentioned in the caption.

Watch it here:

Next up is actor Munmun Dutta who is most famous for playing Babita Ji on the TV serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Karishma Tanna was also quick to hop on this trend:

Actor Riva Arora also posted a similar video:

What do you think about this trend?