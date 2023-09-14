Viral Optical Illusion: Can you decipher the hidden word in this picture?

A perplexing optical illusion has been going viral on the Internet. Shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), the illusion has proved to be quite a head-scratcher for many. It has a word hidden in it, but it’s not as easy to spot as it may seem. People have been spending several minutes staring at their screens in an attempt to find it. Are you ready to take on the challenge?

Viral Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden word in this picture?(X/@TheFigen_)

“Can you find the hidden word in this optical illusion?” reads the caption to the optical illusion shared by a user who goes by Figen on X. The image showcases a person wearing glasses, and your task is to uncover the hidden word cleverly integrated into the picture.

Take a look at the viral optical illusion here:

Since being shared on X, the optical illusion has accumulated nearly two million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of this brain teaser to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this viral optical illusion:

“All I saw was the word,” posted an individual.

Another added, “I couldn’t find it.”

“Easy so I won’t give it away,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Well done, just needed to turn 90 degrees to the left.”

“Liar! There is no hidden word,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Wow, interesting one! I’d be a liar if I said I wasn’t impressed.”

Were you able to find the hidden word in this viral optical illusion?

