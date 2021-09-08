Viral pics of chandelier made out of used covid vaccine vials divide netizens

Two pictures of a chandelier made out of used vials of coronavirus vaccine have gone viral online. Shared on Facebook, a post about the creation has left netizens divided. While some expressed that it is an “amazing” work of art, a few found it “disturbing.”

The pictures are shared on the official Facebook page of Boulder County Public Health. “One of our talented Public Health Nurses, Laura Weiss, created this gorgeous piece of art using empty COVID vaccine vials,” they wrote.

“As a Boulder County Public Health nurse, I was witness to the inexhaustible efforts of healthcare workers and volunteers who assisted in vaccinating Boulder County residents. I was inspired to repurpose hundreds of Moderna vaccine vials and create this ‘Light of Appreciation.’ It is meant to honor and show appreciation for all those who have helped keep people alive, either by getting the vaccine to protect themselves and others, caring for those suffering from COVID, or by assisting in the vaccination effort. We are all connected in this effort. After so much loss, uncertainty, and anxiety, may the light bring hope for a brighter future,” the caption also details a quote by Weiss.

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 23,000 shares and the numbers are only increasing. It has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“This is amazing! Woooow!” expressed a Facebook user. “This is disturbing,” wrote another. “WOW nice recycling opportunity. Great job,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

