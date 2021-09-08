Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Viral pics of chandelier made out of used covid vaccine vials divide netizens
trending

Viral pics of chandelier made out of used covid vaccine vials divide netizens

The pictures are shared on the official Facebook page of Boulder County Public Health.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 11:54 AM IST
The image shows a chandelier made using empty covid vaccin vials.(Facebook/@bouldercountypublichealth)

Two pictures of a chandelier made out of used vials of coronavirus vaccine have gone viral online. Shared on Facebook, a post about the creation has left netizens divided. While some expressed that it is an “amazing” work of art, a few found it “disturbing.”

The pictures are shared on the official Facebook page of Boulder County Public Health. “One of our talented Public Health Nurses, Laura Weiss, created this gorgeous piece of art using empty COVID vaccine vials,” they wrote.

“As a Boulder County Public Health nurse, I was witness to the inexhaustible efforts of healthcare workers and volunteers who assisted in vaccinating Boulder County residents. I was inspired to repurpose hundreds of Moderna vaccine vials and create this ‘Light of Appreciation.’ It is meant to honor and show appreciation for all those who have helped keep people alive, either by getting the vaccine to protect themselves and others, caring for those suffering from COVID, or by assisting in the vaccination effort. We are all connected in this effort. After so much loss, uncertainty, and anxiety, may the light bring hope for a brighter future,” the caption also details a quote by Weiss.

RELATED STORIES

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 23,000 shares and the numbers are only increasing. It has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“This is amazing! Woooow!” expressed a Facebook user. “This is disturbing,” wrote another. “WOW nice recycling opportunity. Great job,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘This discovery is big news’: Nasa’s post on white dwarf stars wows people

Man bags new world record with over nine-hour-long plank. Watch

Dog hilariously tries and fails to get huge stick through fence. Watch

Ratan Tata posts about learning to play the piano, netizens love it
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP