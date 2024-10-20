Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Viral video: Amritsar men serve banana milkshake at langar, internet calls it ‘delicious healthy treat’

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Oct 20, 2024 07:24 PM IST

A viral video showed Sikh men in Amritsar serving a unique banana milkshake at langar, delighting visitors and garnering over 11 million views online.

Langar represents more than just a meal; it embodies the spirit of compassion, equality, and community service. Meals are prepared and served to all, breaking down barriers and encouraging selflessness. However, a recent twist to this age-old tradition has captured the internet’s attention, leaving internet users delighted.

A viral video from Amritsar showed Sikh men serving banana milkshake at a unique langar event. (Instagram/amritsarislive)
A viral video from Amritsar showed Sikh men serving banana milkshake at a unique langar event. (Instagram/amritsarislive)

(Also read: 'Faith in humanity restored': Gujarat man revives lifeless snake using CPR. Watch)

A video, posted by Instagram account '@amritsarislive', has gone viral, showcasing a group of Sikh men in Amritsar preparing a rather unusual version of the langar – a refreshing banana milkshake. The clip, which has amassed over 11 million views, displays the men peeling mountains of bananas, placing them in a massive mixer, and blending them into a creamy shake with fresh milk.

Bananas, milk, and community spirit

The video begins with the men carefully arranging the peeled bananas on large trays before pouring fresh milk into an industrial-sized mixer. The creamy banana milkshake is then poured into vast containers, ready to be served in small plastic glasses.

Watch the clip here:

While traditional langar meals typically include simple yet nourishing dishes like lentils, rice, and roti, this innovative twist to the communal offering left people in awe. The creativity, however, stayed true to the underlying values of langar – service and equality, as everyone present enjoyed the treat regardless of their background.

Instagram buzzes with wholesome reactions

As the video continues to spread, Instagram users couldn’t hold back their admiration. Comments flooded in, with many praising the creativity of the initiative.

(Also read: Gurgaon auto driver returns woman's lost bag with diamond pendant, internet showers him with praise)

The unique take on langar has inspired a flood of wholesome reactions from Instagram users. Many were touched by the selflessness of the volunteers, with one user commenting, "This is what true service looks like." Another added, "Such a wonderful and innovative way to serve the community!" One viewer admired the attention to detail in the preparation, saying, "Look at how carefully they prepare everything, it's amazing!"

Others were pleasantly surprised by the twist on tradition, with a user exclaiming, "Banana milkshake in a langar? That’s a first for me!" Another user noted, “I wish I could have a glass of this right now,” A sixth comment read, "This is what makes Amritsar unique."

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On