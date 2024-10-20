Viral video: Amritsar men serve banana milkshake at langar, internet calls it ‘delicious healthy treat’

Langar represents more than just a meal; it embodies the spirit of compassion, equality, and community service. Meals are prepared and served to all, breaking down barriers and encouraging selflessness. However, a recent twist to this age-old tradition has captured the internet’s attention, leaving internet users delighted. A viral video from Amritsar showed Sikh men serving banana milkshake at a unique langar event. (Instagram/amritsarislive)

A video, posted by Instagram account '@amritsarislive', has gone viral, showcasing a group of Sikh men in Amritsar preparing a rather unusual version of the langar – a refreshing banana milkshake. The clip, which has amassed over 11 million views, displays the men peeling mountains of bananas, placing them in a massive mixer, and blending them into a creamy shake with fresh milk.

Bananas, milk, and community spirit

The video begins with the men carefully arranging the peeled bananas on large trays before pouring fresh milk into an industrial-sized mixer. The creamy banana milkshake is then poured into vast containers, ready to be served in small plastic glasses.

Watch the clip here:

While traditional langar meals typically include simple yet nourishing dishes like lentils, rice, and roti, this innovative twist to the communal offering left people in awe. The creativity, however, stayed true to the underlying values of langar – service and equality, as everyone present enjoyed the treat regardless of their background.

Instagram buzzes with wholesome reactions

As the video continues to spread, Instagram users couldn’t hold back their admiration. Comments flooded in, with many praising the creativity of the initiative.

The unique take on langar has inspired a flood of wholesome reactions from Instagram users. Many were touched by the selflessness of the volunteers, with one user commenting, "This is what true service looks like." Another added, "Such a wonderful and innovative way to serve the community!" One viewer admired the attention to detail in the preparation, saying, "Look at how carefully they prepare everything, it's amazing!"

Others were pleasantly surprised by the twist on tradition, with a user exclaiming, "Banana milkshake in a langar? That’s a first for me!" Another user noted, “I wish I could have a glass of this right now,” A sixth comment read, "This is what makes Amritsar unique."