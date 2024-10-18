'Faith in humanity restored': Gujarat man revives lifeless snake using CPR. Watch

In an extraordinary incident from Vadodara, Gujarat, a local wildlife rescuer has made headlines after successfully saving a snake using cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The rescuer, identified as Yash Tadvi, received an urgent call regarding a lifeless snake in the area. Wildlife rescuer revived a lifeless snake in Vadodara by performing CPR, saving its life. (X/@MyVadodara)

Upon arriving at the scene, wildlife rescuer discovered a one-foot, non-venomous checkered keelback lying motionless. However, despite the snake's apparent state of unconsciousness, Tadvi remained optimistic about its survival. He remarked, "The snake showed no movement, but I believed it could be saved."

(Also read: UP cop performs CPR on monkey, who fell unconscious due to sweltering heat, saves its life. Watch)

Administering life-saving techniques

Without hesitation, Tadvi sprang into action. He carefully grasped the snake's neck, opened its mouth, and began to blow air into it, performing CPR for approximately three minutes. Initially, his efforts seemed futile as the snake showed no signs of recovery during the first two attempts. However, his persistence paid off when, on the third try, the snake began to move, signalling its revival.

This remarkable rescue was recorded on video, showcasing the dramatic moment when the snake regained consciousness. Following the successful operation, the revived creature was handed over to the local forest department for further care and rehabilitation.

Take a look here at the video:

A similar incident in Uttar Pradesh

This isn't the first time that such remarkable acts of kindness towards animals have made headlines in India. Earlier in May 2024, in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, a head constable named Vikas Tomar performed CPR on a monkey that had fallen from a tree and appeared lifeless. The monkey, having succumbed to the sweltering heat, was in dire need of help. With the support of his colleagues, who shielded him from an agitated troupe of monkeys, Tomar successfully revived the animal. A video capturing this heartwarming moment circulated on social media, illustrating the police officer's heroic efforts.

(Also read: Man saves fish’s life by performing CPR on it. Watch)

Watch the clip shared by the news agency IANS, showing the UP cop performing CPR on the monkey:

Whether it’s a snake in Vadodara or a monkey in Bulandshahr, the message is clear: compassion knows no bounds, and every life is worth saving.