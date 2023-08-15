Viral Video: Man dances to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke while watching Gadar 2 in theatre

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles, was released in theatres on August 11. Now, a video of an enthusiastic fan busting a move or two to the song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from the film has gone viral on social media. It is winning the hearts of the people. Man tapping his feet to the song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke while watching Gadar 2 in a movie hall. (Instagram/@delhi_youtuber)

“Aag laga di [on fire],” wrote digital creator Love Solanki Rudrakash while sharing a video on Instagram. The video opens to show a man watching Gadar 2 in a theatre. As soon as the song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke plays, he gets up from his seat and dances to the beats of this upbeat song. The video also captures the audience’s reaction to the man’s impressive moves. Many were even seen recording the moment on their smartphones.

Watch the video of this man dancing inside the cinema hall while watching Gadar 2:

Since being shared two days ago on Instagram, the video has accumulated more than 9.7 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video of a man dancing inside the cinema hall:

“Loved every bit of it,” posted an Instagram user.

Another joined, “Superb! Amazing movie.”

“Gadar 2. What a fabulous movie!” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Wah. Dil jeet liya bhai [Wow! You have won my heart brother].”

“This movie is not just a movie, it’s our emotions,” expressed a fourth.

