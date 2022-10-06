Viral video says there are only two kinds of Golden Retriever dogs. Watch

A video that has recently been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral, has quite a funny and cute claim to make. according to this adorable, dog video, people who have golden retrievers, will know that there are two kinds of them. One of them is a ‘Golden’ and the other one is a ‘Retriever.’ And that is exactly what can be seen in this particular video that has been going viral on the social media platform for the cutest and most hilarious of reasons. Upon watching this video, you will be able to understand what exactly the human of these two adorable, Golden Retriever dogs means when we say this. The names of these two adorable dogs are Kylo and Abby. According to their Instagram bio, they are based in North Carolina in the United States of America.

The caption that this adorable video has been shared on Instagram with provides more context and explains what can be seen happening in this video. “Golden retrievers are either 1. Goldens: cuddle time is their favourite or 2. Retrievers: getting the ball/toy/frisbee is life. We have each! What type of golden retriever do you have?” it reads. The video has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to two of these adorable Golden Retriever dogs who can be seen in this video. The Instagram page that this video has been shared on has over 1,300 followers on it.

Take a look at the video of the Golden Retriever dogs right here:

Posted on September 23, this video has received over 1.28 lakh likes on it as of now.

“Both gorgeous, love the side eye,” complimented an Instagram user. “Ah, that’s why,” hilariously wrote another individual. “The golden likes to judge,” pointed out a third.