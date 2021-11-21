Viral video shows two girls' dance moves to Vidya Balan's Lazy Lad. Watch here

Videos of people doing a wide variety of dance challenges keep going viral on social networking sites. One such challenge involving the song Lazy Lad is currently gaining popularity on Instagram. In this, people are seen showing off their best dance moves to the song from the movie Ghanchakkar featuring Vidya Balan and Emraan Hashmi. And now, one delightful dance routine under the trend has won people’s hearts.

In the video, two girls are seen shaking a leg to this audio. Uploaded by an Instagram user named Rona Manger, it features her friend and her at a scenic, hilly spot. The two seemed to be having a lot of fun while dancing.

Watch the viral dance video here:

Since being posted on November 2, this video has gone on to be massively viral with more than 6.4 million views and several reactions. And these numbers keep going up by the second.

“Beautiful,” commented an Instagram user, followed by two clap emojis. “How cute you guys are,” observed another. “Nice background,” wrote a third. “Background view is awesome,” echoed a fourth.

