Virat Kohli meets Ricky Ponting's son ahead of DC vs RCB match

Virat Kohli, the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), met with Delhi Capital's (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting and his son Fletcher prior to Saturday's match between DC and RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. A video of their meeting was posted on the official Twitter account of Delhi Capital's.

Virat Kohli meets Ricky Ponting's son.(Twitter/@Delhicapitals)

"Jab Ricky Met Kohli. Extended Cameo: Ricky Jr," read the post's caption. The video begins to show Ricky Ponting introducing his son Fletcher to Virat Kohli. To this, Virat Kohli says, "I met him outside." Fletcher can be seen looking at Virat Kohli in awe. Further in the video, Kohli and Ponting are seen having a candid conversation.

This video was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over one lakh times. The clip also has over 5000 views, and the numbers are only increasing. Several others have also commented on the post.

An individual posted, "I'm seeing master of cover drive and pull shot in a single frame." A second added, "That kid is literally me - awestruck after seeing King up close." A third shared, “What a moment for him.” “Two goat of cricket met. Ricky and King Kohli, cute video,” expressed a fourth. What do you think about this video.