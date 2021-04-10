Virat Kohli reacts to Rahul Dravid’s hilarious ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ viral ad

Cricket legend Rahul Dravid has taken the Internet by storm with his appearance in an advertisement for CRED, a credit card bill payment platform. The ad features the former India skipper in a completely different light, contrary to the cool and calm demeanour that he is known for, and the result is hilarious. People couldn’t stop commenting on the chuckle-inducing ad where Dravid is seen shouting at others and at one point even saying "Indiranagar ka gunda hun main". In fact, the hashtags #RahulDravid and #IndiraNagarkaGunda also started trending on Twitter. Among those who reacted to the ad is Virat Kohli.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli shared, “Never seen this side of Rahul bhai,” along with the now-viral ad.

Since being shared, Kohli’s post gathered tons of comments. People couldn’t stop sharing hilarious reactions.

Many took the opportunity to come up with rib-tickling tweets of their own. Just like Zomato who shared this on Twitter.

Here’s what some others shared:

What do you think of Rahul Dravid’s ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ ad?