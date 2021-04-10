Home / Trending / Virat Kohli reacts to Rahul Dravid’s hilarious ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ viral ad
trending

Virat Kohli reacts to Rahul Dravid’s hilarious ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ viral ad

Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli shared, “Never seen this side of Rahul bhai,” along with Rahul Dravid's viral ad.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Rahul Dravid’s appearance in an advertisement for CRED prompted Virat Kohli to share hilarious reaction.(Screengrab)

Cricket legend Rahul Dravid has taken the Internet by storm with his appearance in an advertisement for CRED, a credit card bill payment platform. The ad features the former India skipper in a completely different light, contrary to the cool and calm demeanour that he is known for, and the result is hilarious. People couldn’t stop commenting on the chuckle-inducing ad where Dravid is seen shouting at others and at one point even saying "Indiranagar ka gunda hun main". In fact, the hashtags #RahulDravid and #IndiraNagarkaGunda also started trending on Twitter. Among those who reacted to the ad is Virat Kohli.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli shared, “Never seen this side of Rahul bhai,” along with the now-viral ad.

Since being shared, Kohli’s post gathered tons of comments. People couldn’t stop sharing hilarious reactions.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lightning hits tree in Wisconsin, it disintegrates instantly. Watch

Taiwan man drops iPhone in lake, gets it back after a year. It still works

Monkey with Neuralink implant plays pong with his mind, Elon Musk tweets. Watch

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, dies aged 99. People tweet tributes

Many took the opportunity to come up with rib-tickling tweets of their own. Just like Zomato who shared this on Twitter.

Here’s what some others shared:

What do you think of Rahul Dravid’s ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ ad?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul dravid virat kohli funny twitter video

Related Stories

trending

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s ‘new avatar’ sparks hilarious meme fest on Twitter

PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:16 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP