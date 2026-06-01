‘Visa rules getting tougher’: IPS officer blames ‘uncouth’ behaviour by some Indians abroad

“People whose behaviour abroad brings a bad name to the country should face some consequences. In serious cases, restrictions on foreign travel for some years can also be considered,” wrote Bothra, who is currently serving as Additional DGP, CID-Crime & Transport Commissioner, Odisha.

Amid a recent deluge of videos showing Indians dancing or behaving inappropriately in public places abroad, a senior IPS officer has raised concerns about how it might affect visa rules. IPS officer Arun Bothra took to social media to voice his concerns, initially suggesting that Indians who behave badly abroad should face consequences.

The IPS officer pointed out that inappropriate behaviour by some Indians in foreign countries affects the image of India at large. “Having an Indian passport is not just a right. It also comes with the responsibility to respect local laws, behave properly in public, and protect the country’s image,” he said in his X post.

His post comes at a time when several videos have emerged online showing Indians dancing in public in countries like Vietnam and the US. Many social media users have also shared stories of how large groups of Indians take up space, talk loudly, or even shoplift when travelling abroad.

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