‘Visa rules getting tougher’: IPS officer blames ‘uncouth’ behaviour by some Indians abroad
Arun Bothra expresses concern that inappropriate behavior by Indians in foreign countries could result in tougher visa rules.
Amid a recent deluge of videos showing Indians dancing or behaving inappropriately in public places abroad, a senior IPS officer has raised concerns about how it might affect visa rules. IPS officer Arun Bothra took to social media to voice his concerns, initially suggesting that Indians who behave badly abroad should face consequences.
“People whose behaviour abroad brings a bad name to the country should face some consequences. In serious cases, restrictions on foreign travel for some years can also be considered,” wrote Bothra, who is currently serving as Additional DGP, CID-Crime & Transport Commissioner, Odisha.
The IPS officer pointed out that inappropriate behaviour by some Indians in foreign countries affects the image of India at large. “Having an Indian passport is not just a right. It also comes with the responsibility to respect local laws, behave properly in public, and protect the country’s image,” he said in his X post.
His post comes at a time when several videos have emerged online showing Indians dancing in public in countries like Vietnam and the US. Many social media users have also shared stories of how large groups of Indians take up space, talk loudly, or even shoplift when travelling abroad.
(Also read: Vir Das reacts to Indian tourists performing garba on Vietnam airport tarmac: ‘I think…’)
“Tougher visa rules”
When a person responded to Arun Bothra’s post saying Indians should not worry about what foreigners think of them, the IPS officer replied saying he was worried about how it might affect visa rules.
Bothra noted that “uncivilised and uncouth behaviour” by some Indians could make travel tougher for other citizens of the country. He cited the example of Thailand, which recently scrapped its 60-day visa-free scheme for 93 countries, including India.
“No, I am not worried about what foreigners think of uncivilised and uncouth behaviour of some of us. What worries me more is that because of such behaviour, visa rules are getting tougher for all Indians. Thailand is recent example,” the IPS officer said on X.
“I just don’t want people in host countries to look at us nervously, wondering which one of us will suddenly start dancing in a supermarket to make a reel,” he added.
(Also read: Indians dancing on Vietnam’s railway track face backlash, internet calls it 'show-off')
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More