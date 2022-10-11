Visually impaired cat sweetly wakes up hearing impaired kitty before meal. Watch

The videos showing beautiful bonds of friendship between animals are always heartwarming to watch. One such video is currently winning people’s hearts. Posted on Reddit, the video shows a visually impaired cat sweetly waking up a hearing impaired kitty before having a meal. It is the sweetness of the video that may leave you with a wide smile too.

“So special how they communicate with each other,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a cat sleeping in a bed and another kitty trying to wake it up. A text insert on the video adds context to the wholesome video. “POV: You are a blind cat so excited to eat but you have to wake up your deaf friend first,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 43,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This is the cutest thing ever,” posted a Reddit user. “That’s so precious,” expressed another. “My heart feels their love through this video, so incredibly sweet. Cats are so special,” commented a third. “This is beautiful,” shared a fourth.