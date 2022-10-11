Home / Trending / Visually impaired cat sweetly wakes up hearing impaired kitty before meal. Watch

Visually impaired cat sweetly wakes up hearing impaired kitty before meal. Watch

trending
Published on Oct 11, 2022 08:24 PM IST

The video of a visually impaired cat sweetly waking up a hearing impaired kitty before meal was posted on Reddit.

The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows a visually impaired cat sweetly waking up a hearing impaired kitty.(Reddit/@u/westcoastcdn19)
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows a visually impaired cat sweetly waking up a hearing impaired kitty.(Reddit/@u/westcoastcdn19)
ByTrisha Sengupta

The videos showing beautiful bonds of friendship between animals are always heartwarming to watch. One such video is currently winning people’s hearts. Posted on Reddit, the video shows a visually impaired cat sweetly waking up a hearing impaired kitty before having a meal. It is the sweetness of the video that may leave you with a wide smile too.

“So special how they communicate with each other,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a cat sleeping in a bed and another kitty trying to wake it up. A text insert on the video adds context to the wholesome video. “POV: You are a blind cat so excited to eat but you have to wake up your deaf friend first,” it reads.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted about 15 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 43,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“This is the cutest thing ever,” posted a Reddit user. “That’s so precious,” expressed another. “My heart feels their love through this video, so incredibly sweet. Cats are so special,” commented a third. “This is beautiful,” shared a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit video viral video
reddit video viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out