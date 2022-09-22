Visually impaired dog gets rescued after falling at a construction site. Watch

When a visually impaired dog in California escaped from its human’s yard and fell into a 15-foot-deep hole at a nearby construction site, firefighters jumped to the canine's aid. Caesar, the 13-year-old pooch, escaped through a gap in the fence of its human, who lives close to the building site. A rescuer was lowered into the 3-foot-wide hole by firefighters using a system of cables and pulleys. Caesar was able to be hoisted back up to the ground by the firefighter after being fitted with a harness. The doggo was reunited with its beloved human at the site itself and did not appear to be hurt in any way.

The caption to it reads, “Successful dog rescue: Last night our personnel performed a Technical Rescue of a blind canine who fell approximately 15 feet into a hole at a construction site. The canine was extricated in roughly 13 minutes. After the rescue, the canine was assessed, determined to be uninjured, and returned to the owner. Special thanks to Arcadia, South Pasadena and Glendale Fire who assisted.”

