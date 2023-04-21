Waiter wishes elderly specially-abled woman happy birthday in sign language. Watch

The Internet is full of stories that often tug at our heartstrings. Many people love hearing such stories, and sometimes it may even make them emotional. Now, another heartening take that has taken social media by storm shows a waiter singing happy birthday to a specially-abled woman in sign language.

Waiter wishes elderly woman happy birthday in sign language at a restaurant in London.(Instagram/@Luciano by Gino D'Acampo )

"A little birthday surprise for our hearing impaired guests, everyone is welcome here," wrote Luciano by Gino D'Acampo restaurant in London on their Instagram page. Along with this, they also shared a video. The video shows a server bringing a plate of pastry to an elderly specially-abled woman. After he serves the pastry, he sings happy birthday in sign language.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 6500 times. Many also shared comments on the clip.

Take a look at a few comments below:

An individual wrote, "Brilliant, well done Gino." A second person added, "Inclusion is massively important; we are all equal, and we should teach this more. The world is shared by all and no one should be treated any differently to anyone else." A third shared, "Aw, how wonderful, well done that man for singing happy birthday to that lovely lady."

